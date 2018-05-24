New ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’ Trailer Is the Feel-Good Moment We Need Today

0

With the advent of social media, any and all news–fake or otherwise–exists at our beck and call at a whim. That free-flowing information may keep us updated more quickly than ever before, but all too often it brings a boatload of bad vibes along with it. An antidote to that, as relevant today as it has been for decades, is the awards-worthy kids series Mr. Rogers Neighborhood. So if you need a dose of nostalgia coupled with a cup of Feel Good, you’re going to love this new trailer for the Fred Rogers documentary, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (Twenty Feet from Stardom) and released by Focus Features, Won’t You Be My Neighbor? explores the late Rogers’ life in a deeply meaningful way, one that goes behind the TV personality that kids and adults everywhere have come to know and love. Hopefully, when the biopic hits theaters on June 8th, it’ll inspire a new generation of neighbors to be a little kinder to each other.

Watch the new trailer for Won’t You Be My Neighbor? below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

From Academy Award® -winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom), Won’t You Be My Neighbor? takes an intimate look at America’s favorite neighbor: Mister Fred Rogers. A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children with compassion and limitless imagination.

For more on Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, check out our previous coverage provided at the links below:

And check out some newly released images: