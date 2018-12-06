Watch Fred Savage Interrogate Deadpool in a New ‘Once Upon a Deadpool’ Promo

0

If you have some questions going into Once Upon a Deadpool, this Q&A video is for you. Ryan Reynolds and a kidnapped Fred Savage square off in this PG-13 version of Deadpool 2 from writers Reynolds, Rhett Reese, and Paul Wernick. This new promo video is but a glimpse of the 20 new minutes of footage shot for the framing story. And if it’s any indication, fans should be in for a real treat once this cut of the film rolls into theaters later this month.

Also starring Josh Brolin, Zazie Beets, and Julian Dennison , Once Upon a Deadpool opens on December 12th and will run only through Christmas Eve. And remember, for every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to the charity F–ck Cancer, which is being retitled “Fudge Cancer” for the purposes of this PG-13 release.

Check out the Savage Q&A below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Once Upon a Deadpool:

On December 12, Deadpool 2 is back in theaters with zero F’s given. To kick off the holiday season audiences of almost all ages will soon be able to enjoy the Merc with the Mouth’s reimagining of Deadpool 2 filtered through the prism of childlike innocence. “Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006,” Ryan Reynolds told Deadline. “I’ve said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said ‘Yes’ on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining…” Fred Savage will join Reynolds in new scenes for ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL in an homage to Savage’s starring role in the 1987 bedtime-story classic THE PRINCESS BRIDE. Fred remarked, “while my participation in this film was anything but voluntary, I am happy to learn that Fudge Cancer will be the beneficiary of this shameless cash grab.” For every ticket sold, $1 will go to the charity Fudge Cancer – previously known as Fuck Cancer, who have graciously changed their name to be more PG-13 friendly for the 12 days of Once Upon A Deadpool’s release.

