Watch: Freddie Prinze Jr. Talks ‘Star Wars Rebels’, Navigating Family Life in Hollywood, and His Cookbook

0

1×1 with Kristian Harloff is an interview show from Collider that sees Kristian sitting down with new guests each week to discuss their life, their career, and what motivates them in their work. The unique and relaxed interview style leads to some hilariously honest and fresh responses that you won’t hear anywhere else.

On this episode of the show, Kristian sits down with actor and friend Freddie Prinze Jr. Probably best known recently for his work as Kanan Jarrus in the Star Wars Rebels animated series for Disney XD, Freddie has been seen in numerous projects over the last two decades. He opens up about his journey as an actor over the last twenty five years and what he’s looking to do next in his career. He also talks about his family life and the joy and peace he feels being married to fellow actor Sarah Michelle Gellar. He reveals the unique demands that this industry can place on a marriage and a family and how they navigate them. Of course, he has some behind the scenes Star Wars: Rebels stories that he relates to Kristian. He also weighs in on where the current regime is taking the Star Wars franchise.

Freddie is also an accomplished author as well with his Back to the Kitchen: 75 Delicious, Real Recipes (& True Stories) From a Food-Obsessed Actor that he co-wrote with Rachel Wharton with a foreword from Sarah Michelle Gellar. The book focuses on recipes that Prinze has acquired over the years and he teaches you how to make prepare his delicious meals every night. From I Know What You Did Last Summer to writing for the WWE to a wonder in the kitchen, Freddie is a man of many talents and he talks about them all in this illuminating, engaging and fun interview with Kristian Harloff.

Watch the video above for the full conversation with the youngest winner ever on The Voice. You can also find 1×1 with Kristian Harloff as a podcast on iTunes. For more Collider podcasts, visit The Collider Factory.