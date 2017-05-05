Exclusive: Man of Action’s Steven T. Seagle Writing a “Camp Midnight” Sequel for Image Comics

0

As we head into the first weekend of May, here’s your reminder that Saturday, May 6th is Free Comic Book Day! All across the U.S., local comic shops and retailers will have free comics available from some of your favorite publishers. Keep your eyes peeled for this year’s offering from Image Comics called “Kid Savage”, a new story from Man of Action writer Joe Kelly and artist Ilya. Who knows, you might just see it in animated form some day, so now’s the time to get in on the ground floor!

I recently had a chance to chat with the writers of Man of Action–a creative brain trust of writers that have come up with some of the most popular kids properties in recent years, like Ben 10 and Big Hero 6–about their current Ben 10 series and the vast array of upcoming projects on their schedules. While you can look forward to reading that interview in its entirety early next week, writer Steven T. Seagle dropped this nugget of information confirming work on a sequel to one of his own comics.

Here’s what Seagle had to say about the Image Comics offerings from Man of Action:

We did a graphic novel called “Camp Midnight” which was the Free Comic Book Day comic for Image Comics last year. Joe [Kelly] has “Kid Savage”, which is the Free Comic Book Day comic for Image this year, and Jason [Adam Katzenstein] and I have just started a sequel to “Camp Midnight” for next year.

We don’t currently have any details on the story of the follow-up to “Camp Midnight”, but here’s a look at the first issue to whet your appetite (via Image Comics):

Ben 10 and Big Hero 6 creator STEVEN T. SEAGLE returns to comics with New Yorker cartoonist JASON ADAM KATZENSTEIN for a new graphic novel! Reluctant Skye is accidentally sent to the wrong summer camp. Not wanting to please her “step monster,” Skye is dead-set on not fitting in. That won’t be a problem, as everyone at Camp Midnight—with the exception of fellow camper and fastfriend Mia—is a full-fledged monster! The perfect book for fans of RAINA TELGEMEIER’s Smile, but wish it had more bowls of gooey eyeballs.

Now, continue reading below for an early look at “Kid Savage”, its story synopsis, and details on how you can meet its creators this Free Comic Book Day!