‘Free Fire’: Watch Ben Wheatley’s Head Get Run Over in an Exclusive Blu-ray Clip

We here at Collider are happy to debut a new behind-the-scenes clip from the upcoming Blu-ray release of the delightful action film Free Fire. Co-written and directed by Ben Wheatley, the entire film takes place in a single warehouse, where an arms deal goes wrong, triggering a feature-length shootout between friends, adversaries, and strangers. It’s an incredibly entertaining, incredibly violent, and incredibly funny romp with terrific performances from the whole cast, including Brie Larson, Sharlto Copley, Armie Hammer, and Cillian Murphy.

In anticipation of the film’s Blu-ray and DVD release on July 18th from Lionsgate, we’ve got a clip from the “Making of Free Fire” featurette to share, and it’s a doozy. In the clip, Wheatley explains how they captured one of the film’s more violent stunts practically—the moment when a character’s head is run over by a van. They were able to do this stunt live by altering the weight distribution of the van and changing out the tire with a lightweight rubber version, but the actor involved was still understandably nervous to have his face run over—so Wheatley did it first. It’s crazy to see Wheatley get under the tire, and amusing to hear him reflect on the moment, so take a look at the clip in the video above.

Also included on the home video release is an audio commentary by Wheatley. Free Fire is available on Blu-ray and DVD on July 16th.