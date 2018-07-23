‘Freedom Fighters: The Ray’ Season 2 Returns to Face Infinite Threats from Earth-X

0

The CW’s Arrowverse may not be back for a little while yet, but the animated adventures of CW Seed’s Freedom Fighters: The Ray are back with a vengeance. In the first chapter, the title heroes faced off against much darker versions of the network’s live-action counterparts, giving Supergirl, The Flash, and Arrow a super-Nazi twist. But that clash resulted in a new hero rising up to face both personal and world-threatening challenges as The Ray, reborn. Now, in a brand new chapter, The Ray brings back Russell Tovey and his CW cohorts for another high-stakes adventure.

You can watch the entirety of Part Two: Earth-X on CW Seed now, and it’ll only take you about 30 minutes. The upside of this is that it’s a tightly focused, compact story that plays out in about half the time of a regular live-action episode. The downside is that it feels a little rushed for the thematic load the animated special is trying to carry. Still, it’s a nice bonus story for fans of The CW’s Arrowverse and animated DC Comics properties, so check it out if you are at all interested!

Check out the trailer for Season 2 of Freedom Fighters: The Ray below:

After an encounter with a hero from another world, mild-mannered Ray Terrill gains superpowers and fights injustice as The Ray.

For more on Freedom Fighters: The Ray, be sure to get caught up with our previous coverage provided at the links below:

And if you need more encouragement to check out the new season, take a gander at CW Seed’s collection of clips and behind-the-scenes videos below: