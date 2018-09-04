Freeform Expands to ’31 Nights of Halloween’; Here’s the Full Schedule

0

Did you feel that? When you flipped your calendar to September? Falloween is in the air. This year, Freeform is going all-in on the Halloween season, expanding to 31 Nights of Halloween. And boy, I hope you like Hocus Pocus. The family-friendly network always goes hard on Kenny Ortega‘s 1993 Halloween delight, but since this year marks the 25th anniversary of the film, the Sanderson sisters are going to put a spell on you pretty much every day of the month. And hey, I’m not complaining.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas, so look forward to plenty of screenings for the Henry Selick and Tim Burton stop-motion classic. This year also brings a new special, Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic , which offers a peak into how your favorite Disney destinations prepare for the spooky holiday, as well as Freeform premieres Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, The Witches of Eastwick, Maleficent, Warm Bodies, Hotel Transylvania, and Maggie.

Here’s my hot tip: Set your DVRs for midnight on Wednesday, October 3 or Thursday, October 25 for The Final Girls, an utterly delightful slasher comedy with a heart of gold. For the rest of the lineup, check out the full schedule for 31 Nights of Halloween Below: