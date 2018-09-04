Freeform Expands to ’31 Nights of Halloween’; Here’s the Full Schedule

Did you feel that? When you flipped your calendar to September? Falloween is in the air. This year, Freeform is going all-in on the Halloween season, expanding to 31 Nights of Halloween. And boy, I hope you like Hocus Pocus. The family-friendly network always goes hard on Kenny Ortega‘s 1993 Halloween delight, but since this year marks the 25th anniversary of the film, the Sanderson sisters are going to put a spell on you pretty much every day of the month. And hey, I’m not complaining.
This year also marks the 25th anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas, so look forward to plenty of screenings for the Henry Selick and Tim Burton stop-motion classic. This year also brings a new special, Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic , which offers a peak into how your favorite Disney destinations prepare for the spooky holiday, as well as Freeform premieres Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, The Witches of Eastwick, Maleficent, Warm Bodies, Hotel Transylvania, and Maggie.
Here’s my hot tip: Set your DVRs for midnight on Wednesday, October 3 or Thursday, October 25 for The Final Girls, an utterly delightful slasher comedy with a heart of gold. For the rest of the lineup, check out the full schedule for 31 Nights of Halloween Below:
- Monday, Oct. 1
5:00 p.m. – “ParaNorman”
7:10 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
8:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
12:00 a.m. – “ParaNorman”
- Tuesday, Oct. 2
5:00 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
6:30 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
8:30 p.m. – “Disney – Pixar’s Monsters University”
12:00 a.m. – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”
- Wednesday, Oct. 3
4:00 p.m. – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”
6:30 p.m. – “Disney – Pixar’s Monsters University”
9:00 p.m. – “Monster House”
12:00 a.m. – “The Final Girls”
- Thursday, Oct. 4
5:00 p.m. – “ParaNorman”
7:00 p.m. – “Monster House”
9:00 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)
12:00 a.m. – “Teen Spirit”
- Friday, Oct. 5
12:30 p.m. – “The Parent Trap” (1998)
3:30 p.m. – “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”
6:10 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)
8:20 p.m. – “The Goonies”
12:00 a.m. – “The Breakfast Club”
- Saturday, Oct. 6
7:00 a.m. – “The Parent Trap” (1998)
10:10 a.m. – “Monster House”
12:20 p.m. – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”
2:50 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
4:55 p.m. – “The Goonies”
7:35 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
9:45 p.m. – “Maleficent” – Freeform Premiere
11:50 p.m. – “Warm Bodies” – Freeform Premiere
- Sunday, Oct. 7
7:00 a.m. – “Monster House”
9:10 a.m. – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”
11:40 a.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
1:50 p.m. – “Alice in Wonderland” (Live Action) (2010)
4:25 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
6:35 p.m. – “Maleficent”
8:40 p.m. – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (2007)– Freeform Premiere
11:20 p.m. – “Dark Shadows” (2012)
- Monday, Oct. 8
4:00 p.m. – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (2007)
6:30 p.m. – “Dark Shadows” (2012)
9:00 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)
12:00 a.m. – “Clue”
- Tuesday, Oct. 9
3:00 p.m. – “Jurassic Park” (1993)
6:00 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)
8:00 p.m. – “Mrs. Doubtfire”
12:00 a.m. – “Warm Bodies”
- Wednesday, Oct. 10
3:00 p.m. – “The Lost World: Jurassic Park”
6:00 p.m. – “Mrs. Doubtfire”
9:00 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
12:00 a.m. – “ParaNorman”
- Thursday, Oct. 11
4:30 p.m. – “ParaNorman”
6:40 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
8:50 p.m. – “Despicable Me”
12:00 a.m. – “Boxtrolls”
- Friday, Oct. 12
2:00 p.m. – “Boxtrolls”
4:10 p.m. – “Disney’s Bolt”
6:20 p.m. – “Despicable Me”
8:30 p.m. – “Disney’s Frozen”
12:00 a.m. – “Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame”
- Saturday, Oct. 13
7:00 a.m. – “ParaNorman”
9:05 a.m. – “Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame”
11:10 a.m. – “Disney’s Bolt”
1:15 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
2:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
5:00 p.m. – “Disney’s Frozen”
7:25 p.m. – “Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.”
9:30 p.m. – “Disney-Pixar’s Monsters University”
12:00 a.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)
- Sunday, Oct. 14
7:00 a.m. – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (2007)
9:30 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
11:10 a.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)
1:15 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
3:25 p.m. – “Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.”
5:30 p.m. – “Disney-Pixar’s Monsters University”
8:00 p.m. – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic” – Freeform Premiere
9:00 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania” – Freeform Premiere
11:00 p.m. – “The Parent Trap” (1998)
-
Monday, Oct. 15
4:00 p.m. – “ParaNorman”
6:00 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”
8:00 p.m. – “The Parent Trap” (1998)
12:00 a.m. – “Monster House”
- Tuesday, Oct. 16
3:30 p.m. – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”
4:30 p.m. – “Monster House”
6:30 p.m. – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”
8:55 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
12:00 a.m. – “Disney’s Mulan”
- Wednesday, Oct. 17
2:00 p.m. – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”
4:30 p.m. – “Disney’s Mulan”
6:30 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
8:30 p.m. – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (2007)
12:00 a.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)
- Thursday, Oct. 18
4:00 p.m. – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (2007)
6:30 p.m. – “Dark Shadows” (2012)
9:00 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)
12:00 a.m. – “Maggie” – Freeform Premiere
- Friday, Oct. 19
3:30 p.m. – “Dark Shadows” (2012)
6:10 p.m. – “The Goonies”
8:50 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”
12:00 a.m. – “Monster House”
- Saturday, Oct. 20
7:00 a.m. – “Monster House”
9:05 a.m. – “ParaNorman”
11:10 a.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
1:20 p.m. – “The Goonies”
4:00 p.m.—“Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
5:35 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”
7:40 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
9:50 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)
11:55 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
- Sunday, Oct. 21
7:00 a.m. – “ParaNorman”
9:00 a.m. – “Spooky Buddies”
11:05 a.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
1:15 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
3:20 p.m.—“Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
5:00 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)
7:05 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
9:15 p.m. – “Maleficent”
11:20 p.m. – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”(2007)
- Monday, Oct. 22
4:00 p.m. – “Maleficent”
6:10 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
8:20 p.m. – “The Witches of Eastwick” – Freeform Premiere
12:00 a.m. – “Warm Bodies”
- Tuesday, Oct. 23
4:00 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
6:10 p.m. – “The Witches of Eastwick”
8:50 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)
12:00 a.m. – “Monster House”
- Wednesday, Oct. 24
4:00 p.m. – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”
5:00 p.m. – “Monster House”
7:00 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)
9:00 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”
12:00 a.m. – “Spooky Buddies”
- Thursday, Oct. 25
4:00 p.m. – “Jurassic Park” (1993)
7:00 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”
9:00 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
12:00 a.m. – “The Final Girls”
-
Friday, Oct. 26
12:30 p.m. – “Jurassic Park” (1993)
3:35 p.m. – “The Lost World: Jurassic Park”
6:40 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
8:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
12:00 a.m. – “Teen Spirit”
- Saturday, Oct. 27
7:00 a.m. – “Dark Shadows” (2012)
9:40 a.m. – “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”
12:20 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)
2:30 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
4:40 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.”
6:50 p.m. – “Disney-Pixar’s Monsters University”
9:20 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”
11:25 p.m. – “Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!”
11:55 p.m. – “ParaNorman”
- Sunday, Oct. 28
7:00 a.m. – “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”
9:40 a.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)
11:50 a.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
2:00 p.m. – “Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!”
2:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.”
4:35 p.m. – “Disney-Pixar’s Monsters University”
7:05 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”
9:10 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
11:20 p.m. – “The Goonies”
- Monday, Oct. 29
4:30 p.m. – “The Goonies”
7:10 p.m. – “Disney’s Big Hero 6”
9:20 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” – 25th Anniversary
12:00 a.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)
- Tuesday, Oct. 30
2:30 p.m. – “Disney’s Big Hero 6”
4:40 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
6:45 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
8:25 p.m. – “Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!”
8:55 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)
12:00 a.m. – “Warm Bodies”
- Wednesday, Oct. 31 – Hocus Pocus Marathon!
7:30 a.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
11:00 a.m. – “Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!”
11:30 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”
12:30 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
2:40 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
4:45 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
6:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
8:55 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”
12:00 a.m. – “Hocus Pocus”