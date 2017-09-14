Get in the Holiday Spirit with Freeform’s ‘13 Nights of Halloween’; Check Out the Full Schedule

0

Freeform has released the schedule for its annual “13 Nights of Halloween” which includes so much Hocus Pocus. Like, so much. In fact, the Halloween holiday itself will feature an all-day marathon of the family friendly flick that stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as three witchy sisters. (Keep an eye out for Doug Jones, star of Guillermo del Toro‘s upcoming film The Shape of Water, who’ll have you in stitches in this movie.)

Other highlights include a Tim Burton marathon on October 23rd with films like Edward Scissorhands, Dark Shadows, Sleepy Hollow, and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Other offerings include select cuts from The Twilight Saga and the Harry Potter franchise (of course) along with Halloween favorites like The Addams Family, ParaNorman, and Monsters, Inc. to name a few. Plan accordingly!

Below is a night-by-night list of the movies airing during “13 Nights of Halloween”:

Thursday, October 19 – Night One

7:30 a.m. – “Spooky Buddies”

12:00 p.m. – “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part Two”

2:35 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

4:40 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

6:45 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

8:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00 a.m. – “ParaNorman”

Friday, October 20 – Night Two

7:00 a.m. – “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” (2010)

12:00 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

2:10 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

4:15 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

6:20 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

8:30 p.m. – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

12:00 a.m. – “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” (2010)

Saturday, October 21 – Night Three

7:00 a.m. – “Edward Scissorhands”

9:30 a.m. – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”

12:30 p.m. – “Fun Size”

2:35 p.m. – “Matilda”

4:40 p.m. – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

7:10 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

9:15 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

11:25 p.m. – “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”’

Sunday, October 22 – Night Four

7:00 a.m. – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”

10:05 a.m. – “Matilda”

12:10 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

2:20 p.m. – “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

5:00 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

7:05 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

9:15 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

11:25 p.m. – “Alice in Wonderland” (2010)

Monday, October 23 – Night Five

7:30 a.m. – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

11:00 a.m. – “Edward Scissorhands”

1:35 p.m. – “Alice in Wonderland” (2010)

4:10 p.m. – “Dark Shadows” (2012)

6:50 p.m. – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

9:20 p.m. – “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

12:00 a.m. – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

Tuesday, October 24 – Night Six

7:00 a.m. – “Edward Scissorhands”

11:00 a.m. – “Fun Size”

1:00 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

3:00 p.m. – “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

4:40 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

6:45 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

8:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00 a.m. – “Teen Witch”

Wednesday, October 25 – Night Seven

7:30 a.m. – “Teen Witch”

11:30 a.m. – “Twilight: Special Edition” (2008)

2:25 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

4:30 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

6:35 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

8:45 p.m. – “Men in Black”

12:00 a.m. – “Bewitched” (2005)

Thursday, October 26 – Night Eight

7:00 a.m. – “R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls”

11:30 a.m. – “Bewitched” (2005)

1:30 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

3:35 p.m. – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

6:05 p.m. – “Men in Black”

8:20 p.m. – “Dark Shadows” (2012)

12:00 a.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

Friday, October 27 – Night Nine

7:00 a.m. – “Dark Shadows” (2012)

12:00 p.m. – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

2:25 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

4:35 p.m. – “Men in Black”

6:50 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

8:55 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

12:00 a.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

Saturday, October 28 – Night Ten

7:00 a.m. – “Spooky Buddies”

9:05 a.m. – “R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls”

11:10 a.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

1:20 p.m. – “Adams Family Values”

3:30 p.m. – “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

5:10 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

7:20 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.”

9:25 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Monsters University”

11:55 p.m. – “ParaNorman”

Sunday, October 29 – Night Eleven

7:00 a.m. – “R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls”

9:10 a.m. – “ParaNorman”

11:20 a.m. – “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

1:00 p.m. – “Hook” (1991)

4:15 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story of TERROR!”

4:45 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

6:55 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.”

9:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Monsters University”

11:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story of TERROR!”

12:00 a.m. – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

Monday, October 30 – Night Twelve

7:00 a.m. – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

11:30 a.m. – “Dark Shadows” (2012)

2:00 p.m. – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

4:30 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

6:40 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

8:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00 a.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

Tuesday, October 31 – Night Thirteen