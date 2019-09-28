Friday Box Office: ‘Abominable’ Has $5.7 Million Opening, Ends ‘Downton Abbey’ Reign

0

Well, well, well, it looks like we’re in for another interesting weekend at the box office as Dreamworks Animation’s Abominable nabs the number one spot on Friday’s chart. This win for the charming animated movie about three kids helping a yeti find its way home means Focus Features’ Downton Abbey has been pushed to the second spot.

Looking at the numbers, Abominable pulled in $5.7 million domestically and $800,000 in the first international markets (Australia, New Zealand, and Uruguay) it opened in for a $6.5 million worldwide gross on opening day. That domestic total in particular accounts for the 4,242 theaters the movie was shown in with an average of $1,341 per theater. It’s a heartening start for the animated flick — the first one we’ve gotten since The Angry Birds Movie 2 in mid-August — which is currently projected to hit $20 million in its opening weekend.

Downton Abbey is still holding it down in the number two spot, raking in the dollars and cents for Focus Features. Domestically, the period drama focused on the daily dramas of the wealthy Crawley family and their servants earned $4.4 million. This brings its total up to $48.4 million domestically. It’s doing just as well overseas with $41 million earned cumulatively across all international markets. Downton Abbey is now poised to pass the $90 million mark this weekend for its worldwide gross since it’s currently sitting at $89.5 million.

Coming in at number three in the charts is Hustlers, proving to be a solid earner in its third weekend in theaters. The Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu-led crime drama brought in $3.7 million domestically for an at-home total of $73 million. Ad Astra is sitting pretty in the fourth spot in the charts with $3 million earned domestically. Finally, at number five is IT: Chapter Two, which brought in another $2.9 million domestically.

