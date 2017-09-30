Friday Box Office: ‘American Made’ Motors Past ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ & ‘It’

0

This week brought news that It has crept past the half-a-billion marker at the worldwide box office, currently holding over $505 million and still going strong. At the foreign box office, the Stephen King adaptation has proven to be just as big a hit as it has been stateside, solidifying the long-held belief that little is more appealing to human beings than scary alien-monster clowns who torment and murder children for fun and sustenance.

It remains a big hit at home too. After having its crown snatched away last weekend by Kingsman: The Golden Circle, It has now usurped that abysmal sequel to arrive in second place at the Friday box office, bringing in some $4.9 million agains The Golden Circle‘s third-place earnings of $4.8 million. Either could end up taking the second spot by weekend’s end — $80,000 separates them right now — but its worth highlighting that this signals a 68% drop for Kingsman since last Friday. This isn’t exactly strange, as It dropped some 62% in its second weekend, but after that initial drop, the drop in percentages for It have slowed to keep the movie toward the top. It’s unlikely that Kingsman will have such luck, especially with Blade Runner 2049 arriving in a week’s time.

Of course, this is all burying the lede. Doug Liman‘s American Made will almost certainly take the weekend in total, currently at the top of the top five with $6 million. It would seem that Tom Cruise‘s star power is still potent enough to push Liman’s dark, amiable action-drama to the front, though it’s total was helped by some $960,000 in Thursday previews. Without that, American Made and It would be nearly head-to-head, but there’s evidence already that Cruise’s remarkable global appeal will help save American Made in the same way it saved The Mummy. Liman’s film is actually doing better in the UK right now than it is in the USA, and its numbers in Australia and Spain are similarly impressive. Still, like Kingsman, the fact that Blade Runner 2049 looms should be a major concern for those invested in American Made.

That leaves The LEGO Ninjago Movie and Flatliners in fourth and fifth place with $2.7 and $2.1 million respectively. 27 years after the original was released, the Flatliners remake might not even be able to match the $10 million opening of the original back in 1990. The release of Blade Runner 2049 will also come with the release of The Mountain Between Us and My Little Pony next weekend, so I wouldn’t expect either of these movies to survive in the top five beyond next Thursday or challenge the top three contenders. The rest of it is still very much a toss-up.

Here’s the top five for Friday: