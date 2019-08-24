Friday Box Office: ‘Angel Has Fallen’ Tops the Debut-Heavy Weekend

0

Angel Has Fallen, starring Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman, arrived in theaters this week and has immediately taken the top spot. This is the third film in the Fallen franchise, which has been led by Butler since 2013’s Olympus Has Fallen. Considering it was a big weekend for debuts (especially those in the mid- to low budget range), with faith-based film Overcomer and horror-thriller Ready or Not also arriving on the scene, Angel‘s standout performance is especially noteworthy.

It’s likely a combination of audience curiosity in seeing where the Fallen franchise would go in this third theatrical outing and interest in seeing Butler kick butt once more contributed to Angel‘s $7.9 million domestic earnings on Friday, which includes the $1.5 million it earned during previews. This puts the third film ahead of the second in the franchise, 2016’s London Has Fallen, which brought in $7.5 million on its first Friday in theaters. Of course, neither sequel has touched Olympus‘ first Friday take stateside of more than $10 million but that’s to be expected; these are sequels, after all, and it’s rare a secondary or tertiary installment outdoes the original.

Additional debuts for August’s fourth weekend are Overcomer and Ready or Not. The former, a faith-based film from Affirm/Provident Films and starring Christian evangelist and actor Priscilla C. Shirer, made its presence known big time at the Friday box office. The film earned just a little over $3 million domestically and currently sits in the number three position on the charts. Ready or Not, starring Samara Weaving, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell, and Adam Brody, made a splash in securing the number four spot in the Friday charts, pulling in $2.4 million domestically. The horror-thriller has been in theaters since Wednesday, August 21 and, all told, has so far earned $5.4 million domestically.

Holding onto the second and fifth spots, respectively, in the Friday charts are Good Boys and Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King. The former, which stars Jacob Tremblay, added $3.4 million domestically to its overall total, bringing its box office gross to $33.7 million as it heads into its second weekend in theaters. The Lion King, which seems to now slowing down in terms of its earnings, added $2.1 million domestically to its overall gross.

