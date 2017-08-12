Friday Box Office: ‘Annabelle: Creation’ Scares Off ‘The Dark Tower’

0

It should come as no surprise that The Dark Tower is getting dropped like a bad habit by audiences in its second frame. For those obsessed with Stephen King‘s series of novels about the Gunslinger and the Man in Black, the movie must have played as if it were written and conceived by someone who read the source material while on a melatonin drip. For those who were just looking for a decent action-fantasy flick, the melatonin would likely have been a more entertaining and somewhat cheaper alternative. To see it plummet in such a manner offers a rare and pure dose of schadenfreude.

Indeed, The Dark Tower is currently in fourth place with $2.3 million, while the top spot is currently occupied by Annabelle: Creation, the superior sequel to John R. Leonetti‘s middling Annabelle, which came in with $15 million. The presumed success of David F. Sandberg‘s sequel — it’s looking at a $38 million weekend — continues a rather inarguable trend of horror movies with modest budgets embarrassing big-budget productions in terms of money spent vs. money earned at the domestic box office. This was the case with Jordan Peele‘s revelatory Get Out and M. Night Shyamalan‘s surprisingly strong Split as well. That all three of these movies are more innovative, memorable, and entertaining than 95% of the big summer movies that have come out thus far is also worth keeping in mind.

Then again, for all I know, Annabelle: Creation will take a hit next weekend with The Hitman’s Bodyguard and Steven Soderbergh‘s sublime Logan Lucky hitting the multiplexes. We will have to see next Friday, but it’s likely that Dunkirk will survive whatever comes next weekend. Christopher Nolan‘s war film is currently holding strong in second place with $3.1 million after weeks of racking up major numbers, suggesting that Nolan could choose a sympathetic portrait of the Khmer Rouge as his next movie and it would still do well.

Thankfully, the introduction of The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature has sent The Emoji Movie to the lower half of the top ten, coming in at number three with $3 million. That would just leave Malcolm D. Lee‘s Girls Trip, another hit that’s grown wildly from a modest budget and smart casting, in the fifth spot with $2 million. There’s no telling if Lee’s film will be able to stay in place through the weekend but its already taken its place as one of 2017’s great success stories alongside the aforementioned horror flicks. Let’s hope there are a few more by the end of this trainwreck year.

