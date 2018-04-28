Friday Box Office: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Rockets to Over $100 Million in a Single Day

0

In surprising news to no one whatsoever, Avengers: Infinity War is doing well at the box office. According to THR, the film has officially come in at $95 million already in its first two days, but its Friday box office is looking to come in between $100-107 million, making it only the third film ever to gross more than a $100 million in a single day (the other two films being Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. According to Disney, the official estimate is $105,967,000. These mammoth numbers is putting Infinity War on track for an opening weekend gross of somewhere between $225-235 million, which would land it as the second highest opening weekend of all time behind The Force Awakens. If the tracking holds (and the A CinemaScore indicates it will), Infinity War will be the biggest superhero opening of all time ahead of The Avengers ($207.4 million) and Black Panther ($202 million).

Internationally, the film is dominating as well. It has yet to open in Russia (May 3) or China (May 11), but right now it’s possible that the film could hit over $500 million worldwide by Sunday. That kind of power indicates that Infinity War should have no trouble joining the $1 billion club. That being said, it will be interesting to see what kind of legs the movie has. Right now, it has a pretty clear runway for the next few weeks, and the film that’s likely to knock it from the top spot is Deadpool 2, which opens May 18th.

In movies-that-aren’t-Infinity War news, it looks like the battle for second place will likely go to sleeper hit A Quiet Place, which is aiming for $12 million in its fourth weekend of release. Then it’s a bit of a toss-up for third place with I Feel Pretty and Rampage each looking at around $10 million each.

