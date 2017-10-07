Friday Box Office: ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Underperforming with $12.7 Million

0

Warner Bros’ Blade Runner 2049 looks like it will underperform at the box office by pulling in $31-36 million over the weekend. The movie racked up an impressive $4 million from Thursday night showings, but it looks like it’s slowing down a bit over the weekend, and it could be far behind fellow October sci-fi movies Gravity ($55.8 million) and The Martian ($54.3 million). While earlier reports thought that the film could hit $43-45 million, Box Office Mojo reports that the movie is coming in well below expectations after only earning $12.7 million on Friday, which includes the Thursday night screenings.

According to THR, the film had a reported budget of $150 million, and it’s opening worldwide everywhere except China, Japan, and South Korea, and Warner Bros. is expecting a worldwide take of about $400 million over the course of the film’s run. In the U.S., it’s currently playing on 4,058 screens, and with an A- CinemaScore, Blade Runner 2049 should perform well in the weeks ahead.

Landing in the #2 spot was My Little Pony. The feature-length animated film is based off the popular Hasbro toy line and features the voices of Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Michael Pena, Uzo Aduba, Liev Schreiber, Taye Diggs, and Sia. The film is looking to pull in $12-14 million over the weekend from 2,528 theaters.

Meanwhile, The Mountain Between Us is performing beneath expectations. The film is expected to earn between $8-10 million from 3,088 even though going into the weekend it was tracking at $12 million. It’s possible The Mountain Between Us could lose out on the #3 spot to IT, which is headed into its fourth weekend.

And scrapping for the fifth slot are American Made and The LEGO Ninjago Movie. It will be interesting to see if Tom Cruise‘s new movie has any staying power or if a disappointing return for The LEGO Ninjago Movie could halt future LEGO Movie spinoffs.

Here’s the Top 5 for Friday. Come back tomorrow for the full weekend box office rundown.