Friday Box Office: ‘Boo 2! A Madea Halloween’ Leads Pack of New Releases

In one of the most crowded weekends of new releases of the year, Tyler Perry is once again on top of the box office. Boo 2! A Madea Halloween is currently holding court at number one with some $7.4 million between previews and Friday estimates. That’s about $2 million less than 2016’s Boo! A Madea Halloween, which may not look good for the franchise’s future but is still more than enough to clear the way for Perry’s film to take the weekend.

The deluge of new releases has cleared the top five of all previous offerings, save Happy Death Day and Blade Runner 2049. In second place is Geostorm, what my colleague Matt Goldberg appropriately labeled the biggest blockbuster of 1998, which brought in $4.3 million by all estimates. Happy Death Day came in at third with $2.9 million, barely leading over the surprisingly engaging Only the Brave, which currently is sitting in fourth place with $2.1 million. Below the top two, the top five will likely prove to be a tight race, with Blade Runner 2049 coming in fifth place with $2 million, making the difference between it and Only the Brave a scant $95,000 from estimates.

What’s most surprising is just how bad The Snowman is doing. Based off of a popular page-turner and boasting a cast that includes Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, and J.K. Simmons, The Snowman looked to be a more-than-serviceable thriller from early trailers, despite a marketing campaign that quickly turned into a Twitter joke. And yet, the movie is currently sitting in eighth place, barely beating out It in its umpteenth frame and slotted below Same Kind of Different as Me, the latest insufferably condescending melodrama from PureFlix.

As serial killer shows seem to be doing better than ever, it seems that interest at the movies has dipped significantly. Seeing as next weekend also brings a astonishing amount of new releases between wide and limited release — a total of 12 — The Snowman is almost certainly dead on arrival. Then again, the latest volume of the toxic Saw franchise, which is indeed a serial killer narrative, arrives next week and will likely take the weekend. Maybe The Snowman really is just that bad.

