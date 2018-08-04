Friday Box Office: ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Out-Earns ‘Christopher Robin’

0

Disney’s adorable, heartwarming Winnie the Pooh-led tale of childhood memories and nostalgia Christopher Robin just wasn’t quite heartwarming enough to out-fox Tom Cruise at the box office Friday night. Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which opened last week to a franchise-best $61.5 million, continued to top the standings, taking in another $9,850,000 over Christopher Robin‘s $9,465,000. If only Winnie the Pooh agreed to do his own stunts. Silly old bear.

This isn’t exactly terrible news for Disney. Christopher Robin—which stars Ewan McGregor as the title character, alongside Hayley Atwell and Jim Cummings as the voice of Pooh—is still on track to take in a respectable $26.2 million, far better than the studio’s last August-released live-action film, Pete’s Dragon ($21.5 million). Plus, Christopher Robin is currently standing strong on CinemaScore with an A rating. People love them some Pooh.

Elsewhere, The Spy Who Dumped Me—an action-comedy from director Susanna Fogel, top-lined by Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon—took third with a $5 million Friday night. The R-rated entry is estimated to finish out the weekend somewhere between $11 million and $13 million. It’s a better bow than fellow newcomer The Darkest Minds, a YA sci-fi entry from Fox, which took home $2,315,000 on Friday, on track for a pretty lackluster $8 million opening.

A pair of completely opposite sequels—jukebox musical Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and violent revenge story The Equalizer 2—continue to cling to their top spots. Mamma Mia! came in fourth with a $2,826,000 haul while The Equalizer 2 finished out the top 5 with $2,435,000.

Also, Death of a Nation—the latest documentary from walking subreddit/garbage human Dinesh D’Souza—opened to $4 million. So, you know, shame on everyone who did that.

Check out Friday’s Top 5 below and check back tomorrow for full weekend estimates.