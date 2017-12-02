Friday Box Office: ‘Coco’ Continues to Lead the Pack in Its Second Frame

0

This is one of those rare weekends where the big new releases are all relegated to limited markets. Both The Disaster Artist and The Shape of Water will see their initial release this weekend, the former opening up in 19 theaters and the latter in just 2. So, even with turnout from Guillermo del Toro die-hards and plenty of Oscar buzz humming around The Disaster Artist, these movies will not be seen in the top 5 over the next 36 hours.

That means that Coco, Pixar’s latest, will have a second weekend to lead the pack, as Justice League continues its downward spiral. This began yesterday when Coco brought in $6.2 million to arrive at the top spot, right above Justice League with $4.5 million, bringing its domestic take to $183.3 million. The latest DC catastrophe has been doing much better overseas, where it has a cumulative take of some $311 million, but even with a combined global box office that will pass $500 million over the weekend, it’s not entirely clear if it will make back its money, let alone make a profit. Indeed, some estimates now have the entire film and its marketing costs coming in at north of $600 million, a number that should make any reasonable person sit down and weep for the world.

Less remarkable is the success of Stephen Chbosky‘s Wonder, an after-school special that someone decided to release in theaters, which is currently at number three with $3.6 million and a cumulative domestic take of nearly $80 million. Thor: Ragnarok, one of the most lucrative movies of the year, is holding steady at fourth and made $2.6 million yesterday to add to its already stunning domestic take. By the end of the week, the Marvel film will likely cross the $300 million mark domestically, whereas Daddy’s Home 2, in fifth, made a little over $2 million yesterday and will likely arrive in the $85 million range at the end of Sunday. The intolerable family comedy may not be making the same money as Justice League or Ragnarok but as the DC movie’s reception seems to be proving, the amount of money made at the box office and its bearing on the success of any movie is all quite relative.

