Friday Box Office: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Continues to Dominate While ‘Happytime Murders’ Flops

Crazy Rich Asians is looking to win the box office yet again. The movie grossed $7 million on Friday from 3,516 theaters, which puts it on track to score $23-26 million on its second weekend. That’s almost on par with the first weekend, which would mark one of the best holds in the modern era for a romantic comedy. According to THR, a gross of $25 million would mean a 6 percent drop; if it’s $26 million, that’s only a 2 percent drop. Keep in mind that a 50% drop is standard these days, so this is a remarkable hold and shows that Jon M. Chu’s rom-com has some serious legs.

The film also had zero competition at the box office. The Happytime Murders had a brutal opening weekend. It got hit with a C- CinemaScore (I’m not sure how that happened since it’s a raunchy R-rated movie with puppets and that’s what the marketing sold it as) and a 22% Rotten Tomatoes score. The movie, which has been in development for years, is going to limp to a $10-11 million opening weekend and marks the worst opening ever for a movie where Melissa McCarthy has top billing.

Finally, in new releases, Global Road, which is careening towards Chapter 11 bankruptcy, had a bad weekend with A.X.L., their robot dog movie. The film is set to open with a whimper at $2.5-3 million. It barely made it in to the top 10 on Friday with $812,109 on its opening day.

In other releases, The Meg continues to perform admirably, and will likely come in at #2 this weekend after crossing the $100 million mark. The Jason Statham shark movie has been an international success by raking in $368 million worldwide off a $130 million production budget.

Speaking of overseas, China took to Ant-Man and the Wasp where the Marvel movie made $23-24 million on its opening day. That’s the fourth best opening for any Marvel film in China behind Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War and Captain America: Civil War. Seriously, Ant-Man and the Wasp. I’m as surprised as you are.

Check out Friday’s Top 5 below and check back tomorrow for full weekend estimates. (Numbers via Box Office Mojo)