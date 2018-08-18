Friday Box Office: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Looking at a Crazy Rich Opening Weekend

0

Jon M. Chu‘s Crazy Rich Asians overtook The Meg on Friday, taking in $7.26 million on the road to an estimated $21 million debut. All hail the return of the rom-com, a huge step forward for true representation in Hollywood, and a victory over a giant dinosaur shark that is trying to eat Jason Statham‘s head. That’s a triple win, baby.

Of course, this is just a double victory at the box office for Warner Bros., who distributed both The Meg and Crazy Rich Asians. Jon Turteltaub‘s tale of Megalodon madness still had a strong outing in second place, chomping down $5.8 million, around an 80% uptick on last Friday night. But with all due respect to shark enthusiasts everywhere, Crazy Rich Asians is just an unadulterated delight that deserves audience attention. The film—which currently rocks an A CinemaScore—follows an NYU professor named Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) who attends a wedding hosted by the extravagantly wealthy family of her boyfriend, Nick (Henry Golding). Our own Matt Golberg called the movie “a lovely story about romance, wealth, power, and culture clashes” in his review.

Elsewhere, while you’re saying hi to your mother for me, maybe also tell her to go see Mile 22 because not a ton of other people did. The latest collaboration between action star/hamburger mogul Mark Wahlberg and director Pete Berg got off to a slow start, taking in $5.26 million on Friday night, tracking below expectations toward a $13 million debut. Let us bask in the delicious cosmic irony of this film, which boasted the very serious tagline “Option 1: Diplomacy, Option 2: Military, Meet Option 3“, coming in third place at the box office.

