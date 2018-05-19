Friday Box Office: ‘Deadpool 2’ Cruises to Over $50 Million on Its Way to $130-150 Opening Weekend

0

Avengers: Infinity War’s reign at the box office has finally been toppled by Book Club.

Sorry. Deadpool 2. Deadpool 2 has toppled Avengers: Infinity War.

It took a superhero to beat superheroes as the R-rated comedy pulled in about $53.3 million on Friday including a record-breaking $18.6 million from Thursday night previews. The question now is how far the film will go over the rest of the weekend. The original Deadpool opened to $132 million, but in a far less competitive February frame. Additionally, the second film rarely outperforms the first one. That being said, reviews have been positive and there should be strong word-of-mouth, so I wouldn’t be surprised if final estimates have the movie landing closer to $150 million.

Even though Deadpool 2 is taking the top spot, that doesn’t mean Infinity War is showing any sign of slowing down. In its fourth weekend, the superhero epic should take in about $33 million according to Variety. It currently sits as the fourth-highest grossing movie worldwide of all-time.

In all seriousness about Book Club, the movie earned about $625,000 from preview screenings and should open somewhere between $7-10, which is good enough for third place . The comedy stars Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen.

Fourth place goes to the second weekend of Life of the Party, which made $2.2 million on Friday and should earn about $8 million on its second weekend.

Finally, Show Dogs is targeting family audiences (although I’m sure there will be plenty of indifferent parents who bring their small children to Deadpool 2) and is on track for $4-9 million on its opening weekend with analysts expecting about $6 million for the weekend after it earned $1.4 million on Friday.

Check out Friday’s estimates below and check back tomorrow for full weekend numbers.