Friday Box Office: ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ Dethrones Disney’s ‘The Lion King’

Well, it finally happened: Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King has been kicked out of the top spot of at the box office by Hobbs & Shaw. The box office surprise comes with the arrival of the Fast & Furious spinoff in theaters during the first weekend in August.

Hobbs & Shaw racked up a cool $23.7 million domestically, which accounts for both Thursday night previews and its total Friday earnings. Its an auspicious start for the spinoff, which is being carried by leads Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham with Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba, and Helen Mirren in supporting roles. The ninth Fast & Furious film will be one to watch over the weekend, especially when it comes to comparing it to the opening weekend totals of other franchise installments.

Meanwhile, The Lion King was bumped down into the number two slot at the Friday box office. The 2019 live-action remake raked in a little over $11 million domestically, bringing its total domestic box office gross to $403.7 million as it enters its third weekend in theaters. The Lion King has been enjoying immense success in theaters worldwide thus far. The film hit the $1 billion mark in its second weekend thanks to both foreign and domestic earnings.

Meanwhile, Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a love letter to the Los Angeles of a bygone era, brought in $5.6 million domestically and bringing its two-week total up to $64.4 million. Finally, the box office veterans of the bunch (comparatively speaking), Spider-Man: Far From Home and Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4, brought in $2.2 million and $2 million, respectively. It’s expected to see interest cool in these big franchise entries as new films come into theaters. Even so, it’s heartening to see them still earning respectably large sums at this point in the summer.