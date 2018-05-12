Friday Box Office: ‘Infinity War’ Crosses $500 Million Domestic

0

It’s Avengers: Infinity War’s world and we’re all just living in it. The Marvel Studios sequel reigned supreme on Friday at the box office, pulling in nearly $16 million and bringing its domestic total across the $500 million barrier. After 15 days in release, it is now the second fastest film to cross half a billion, lagging behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens which holds the record with 10 days to $500 million. The film should conclude its third weekend in release with about $60 million, and it’ll want to savor it too as this is the last “free” weekend in release until the big guns start coming. Deadpool 2 hits next week, with Solo: A Star Wars Story following the week after. Indeed, it’ll be interesting to see how much Infinity War slows down as the summer movie season continues and more blockbusters vie for audiences’ wallets and attention.

Elsewhere, it was a pretty quiet Friday. The Melissa McCarthy comedy Life of the Party scored just $4.9 million and is eyeing a weekend total around $18 million, which would mark the lowest opening for McCarthy’s collaborations with filmmaker husband Ben Falcone, who previously directed Tammy and The Boss. The Gabrielle Union thriller Breaking In, meanwhile, brought in $4.5 million and is looking at a weekend total around $15 million, which is in line with estimates.

A Quiet Place, meanwhile, pulled in another $1.8 million and the John Krasinski horror film has now scored nearly $170 million domestic, which is kind of incredible. It’s the #3 domestic release of the year, behind only Infinity War and Black Panther and ahead of blockbusters like Ready Player One, Pacific Rim Uprising, and Rampage.

As for Infinity War’s place on the all-time charts, again it’ll be interesting to see how considerably this thing slows down in the coming weeks, but this weekend it’s expected to rise up to #8 on the all-time domestic list, pulling ahead of The Dark Knight, and it currently sits at #12 on the worldwide chart having recently pulled ahead of Frozen and Beauty and the Beast. Next up to knock out on that list are Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Marvel’s own Black Panther.

Check out Friday’s estimates below and check back tomorrow for full weekend numbers.