Friday Box Office: ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Stomps to $58.7 Million

There’s no surprise at the box office the weekend as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will easily take the #1 spot with a hefty take for a blockbuster sequel. J.A. Bayona’s film pulled in $58.7 million, which should put it well on its way to raking in about $145 million over the three-day weekend. While that’s a solid take for a blockbuster film, it’s nowhere close to the $208 million Jurassic World made three years ago. That being said, it’s normal for sequels to make less than their predecessors, and with the way Fallen Kingdom ends, I’m sure people will be eager to see how the third installment plays out when it opens in 2021. But at $145 million, that will be the fourth-best debut of the year behind Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, and Incredibles 2.

Fallen Kingdom is also performing well overseas and has made more than $466 million already, which includes $170 million from China alone. The sequel rolled out international a couple weeks ago, and while it may not reach the $1 billion mark set by the previous film, I doubt Universal is disappointed with a movie that will have grossed half-a-billion by weekend’s end. That’s not to mention all the merchandise Fallen Kingdom is set to move.

Elsewhere at the box office, Incredibles 2 is set to have a healthy second weekend with $24 million on Friday on its way to probably around $79 million over the weekend. When all is said and done, I wouldn’t be surprised if Incredibles 2 ends up joining Toy Story 3 and Finding Dory among the Pixar movies that managed to gross $1 billion worldwide.

Finally, Ocean’s 8 is likely to on pace to make $11 million this weekend, which would put it over $100 million domestic. To put that in perspective, Ocean’s Thirteen made $117 during its entire run.

Check out the Top 5 breakdown below (numbers via Box Office Mojo):