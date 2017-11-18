Friday Box Office: ‘Justice League’ Takes Easy Lead Over ‘Wonder’ & ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

0

For all the talk of low estimates and projections, there’s simply no getting around the fact that Justice League, Zack Snyder‘s latest DC project, will take this weekend at the box office. As of last night, the blockbuster had brought in $38.8 million, accounting for Thursday-night preview screenings as well. That’s slightly more than what Wonder Woman had brought in by the end of Friday back in June ($38.2 million) and some $29 million more than this weekend’s other major new release, Wonder, which brought in $9.6 million by the end of Friday.

This is all to say that people are seeing Justice League. Whether or not enough people will see the movie to make up for its ludicrous budget, which has yet to be released but must be north of $200 milion at the very least, is another question altogether. And if we’re being blunt here, it’s not looking great for Snyder’s film, which had to clear a number of hurdles, including Henry Cavill‘s mustache and Joss Whedon coming in to direct reshoots and finish the picture. Estimates now have Justice League coming in with $93 million, and if thats accurate, finding the money to make another DCU title with a similar budget will prove difficult. Wonder Woman brought in $103 million in its opening weekend off of a budget a little lower than $150 million. Justice League cost a lot more than that and is looking to come in with $10 million less. The math is not that hard on this one.

Meanwhile, Marvel is continuing to enjoy its day in the sun with Taika Waititi‘s Thor: Ragnarok, which is hanging tight in third place with $5.8 million. That brings the cumulative take to $231.3 million domestically, placing the sequel in seventh place above Logan in the top ten most lucrative movies of the year thus far. I would not expect similar fates for Murder on the Orient Express, which is at fourth with $4 million, or Daddy’s Home 2, which is in fifth with $3.9 million. And at this point, Justice League will be lucky if it places in the same area as Split or War for the Planet of the Apes in this year’s box office charts. It’s good company but not up to the truly ridiculous financial standards that DC and Warner Bros. have set for themselves.

Here’s your top five at the box office for Friday: