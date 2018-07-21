Friday Box Office: ‘Mamma Mia!’ Tunes Up $14.3 Million; ‘Equalizer 2’ Scores $13.6 Million

0

It’s a tale of two very different films at the box office this weekend, but both major new releases are doing swell in their own right. The unlikely sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again pulled in an impressive $14.3 million on Friday and is expected to end the weekend with around $39 million. That’s a step up from the 2008 original, which opened to $27 million and went on to gross a whopping $609.8 million worldwide. The follow-up takes a Godfather Part II approach to the story, with Lily Collins playing the younger version of Meryl Streep’s character who fills in the gaps of her backstory.

Scoring an A- CinemaScore, the musical sequel is a hit with audiences, and Universal Pictures’ marketing campaign appears to have been spot on as the film’s Friday audience was over 80% female.

On the other side of the coin is Denzel Washington’s violent sequel The Equalizer 2, which pulled in $13.6 million on Friday and is expected to end the weekend with around $33 million. That’s about on par with the 2014 initial installment of this franchise, which opened to $34 million but went on to gross over $100 million domestic. This marks the first sequel of Washington’s career, and it appears to be performing quite well.

Elsewhere, Blumhouse’s microbudget horror film Unfriended: Dark Web is on course to open to $3.4 million, which more than doubles the reported $1.4 million budget. And Dwayne Johnson’s blockbuster Skyscraper is now officially a dud, looking to fall as much as 57% in its second weekend with around $10.6 million. No matter, the actor has a Fast & Furious spinoff, Disney’s Jungle Cruise, and the original thriller Red Notice with Gal Gadot on tap for the next year or two, not to mention the Jumanji sequel, so he’ll undoubtedly recover.

Check out Friday’s Top 5 below and check back tomorrow for full weekend estimates.