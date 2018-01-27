Friday Box Office: ‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ Leads the Pack

0

After a hot streak that literally no one saw coming, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle looks to be finally relinquishing its thrown at the box office this weekend. We have Maze Runner: The Death Cure, an astonishingly bland conclusion to an utterly innocuous franchise, to thank for this sea change, as the third chapter of the Maze Runner series hit number one on Friday with $8.4 million. Jumanji fell to second with $3.7 million and though the adventure-comedy has done this before only to come back to number one by Sunday evening, Maze Runner‘s triumph will almost certainly keep going strong throughout the weekend.

This long-delayed defeat isn’t the biggest surprise that Friday brought at the box office. Much more beguiling was the introduction of Hostiles, Scott Cooper‘s brutal and somewhat botched Western, into the top five. After being largely ignored during the awards circuit, Hostiles seemed to be bound for minor limited-release glory but it crawled up to third place by the end of Friday with $3.4 million to add onto the $1.7 million or so it made in its initial limited run. Though the star power of Christian Bale certainly has something to do with this ascension, one has to also consider some clever marketing to the demo that would most enjoy the period warfare that Cooper so carefully details, namely the 45-and-older crowd.

Hostiles success was notable enough to not just send Steven Spielberg‘s The Post down to fifth place with $2.4 million, but also to cut-off The Greatest Showman‘s unexpected rise at the box office. The Greatest Showman ended up in fourth on Friday with $2.5 million, adding to an increasingly impressive domestic gross that cracked $100 million two weeks ago. There’s still plenty of time for The Greatest Showman or The Post to make up ground, as merely $1 million separates the third, fourth, and fifth-place films. The Greatest Showman could still end up in third by Sunday, but the chances of Jumanji arising again for one last weekend at the top are looking bleak, to say the least.

Here’s your top five at the box office for Friday: