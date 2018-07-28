Friday Box Office: ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Cruises to $23 Million

0

The Mummy disaster is officially in the rearview mirror and Tom Cruise is atop the box office once again. Mission: Impossible – Fallout—which sees Cruise reprise the role of the helicopter-climbing Ethan Hunt for the sixth time—nabbed $23 million on Friday, on track for a domestic debut of $59 million. That haul would mark the second highest first weekend tally for the series, beating out Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation‘s $55.5 million and coming just short of Mission: Impossible II ($57.8 million, not adjusted for inflation). Fallout‘s numbers are boosted by an $11.1 million Thursday night preview, the highest in franchise history.

The latest installment sees Christopher McQuarrie returning to the franchise—the first director to do so—for another pulse-pounding round of Tom Cruise coming very close to dying for our entertainment. The results are hard to ignore; Fallout boasts an A on Cinemascore, the best of the series. In addition to Cruise, the film also stars Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Angela Bassett.

Elsewhere, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again—the Lily Collins-starring jukebox musical sequel—is still dancing up a minor storm despite dropping 66% since opening day, taking in $4,803,000 on Friday en route to a projected second-place finish behind Fallout. Denzel Washington’s shoot-em-up sequel The Equalizer ($4,010,000) and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation ($3,705,000) continue to hold relatively firm, but Warner Bros. animated DC Comics comedy Teen Titans Go! To the Movies isn’t hitting as hard as expected. The film—which our own Matt Goldberg called “the madcap superhero satire we need right now”—drummed up $4,250,000 on Friday and is expected to finish out the weekend around $11 million, below expectations. Somehow, I blame the

Check out Friday’s Top 5 below and check back tomorrow for full weekend estimates.