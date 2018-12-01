Friday Box Office: ‘Ralph’ Continues to Break the Competition

0

Whelp, not a whole ton happening at the box office this weekend, folks, as the stretch after Thanksgiving continues to be one of the quietest few days of the year for Hollywood. Disney Animation’s Ralph Breaks the Internet is sailing right along, hammering out another $5.7 million on Friday night on its way to a projected $29 million sophomore weekend. This easily beats out the only film debuting this weekend, The Possession of Hannah Grace, which bent over backward to grab $2.5 million on Friday, good enough for fifth place right behind Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Directed by Diederik Van Rooijen, The Possession of Hannah Grace stars Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars) as a morgue employee attending to the body of a young girl who died during an exorcism. Much spookiness ensues. Estimates show Hannah Grace finishing out its debut weekend with a chilling $6 million on 2,065 screens. Luckily for Screen Gems, the horror flick was produced for around $10 million.

Elsewhere, Creed 2 and Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch are locked in a battle for second place, if you ever wanted to picture Michael B. Jordan throwing uppercuts at a furry green mountain hobo. Creed 2 pulled in another $5 million on Friday night, while The Grinch wrapped up $3.8 million. Both films are expected to finish their weekends with around $16 million, although Creed 2 is more likely to pull further ahead, somewhere closer to $20 million.

At the specialty box office, the zombie musical Anna and the Apocalypse opened to $19,715 on five screens. The film stars Ella Hunt as a high-schooler who, along with her friends, has to defend the small town of Little Haven from the undead apocalypse at Christmastime.

Take a look at Friday’s numbers below and check back tomorrow for full weekend estimates. (Numbers via Box Office Mojo.)