Friday Box Office: Fading ‘Solo’ May Not Clear $30 Million in Its Second Weekend

It’s a bit of a gloomy Friday box office this week, starting with Solo: A Star Wars Story, which is not getting much relief in its second weekend. The movie underperformed to Disney and Lucasfilm’s expectations in its opening weekend, trailing far behind other Star Wars features as well as the one-off Rogue One (a film whose debut gross Solo still hasn’t caught up to a week and a half later). Current estimates suggest Solo will struggle to clear $30 million in this second weekend, which would put it at a 66% drop from its opening weekend. Still, it’s at number one …!

Meanwhile, 20th Century Fox and Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool 2 continues chugging away at number two, dropping an expected 46% from its second weekend, but still likely pulling in a decent haul of over $250 million through Sunday (as currently projected).

Finally dropping out of the third slot to number four, Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War enters its sixth week of release by adding around $10 million to its already hefty domestic gross of $635 million.

Now that the summer’s three major blockbusters — Solo, Deadpool 2, and Avengers: Infinity War — have all been released, it’s time to take a bit of a break and see a few smaller films getting noticed. One is Adrift, from STX Entertainment and Lakeshore, starring Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin as a sailing couple who get caught in a hurricane and must fight to survive. The film came in at number three this week, on par with estimates for its $4 million debut.

Another small budget film that is also performing to expectations so far, Upgrade — from Blumhouse’s BH Tilt alongside Goalpost Pictures and Automatic Entertainment — is heading towards a sixth-place finish. The action-thriller stars Logan Marshall-Greene as a technophobe who is implanted with an experimental chip that saves his life after he’s paralyzed in a mugging.

The big failure of the week isn’t really Solo, though, it’s Johnny Knoxville‘s Action Point, which will be hard-pressed to clear $2.2 million through the weekend. As of right now, Paramount’s R-rated feature, which cost $19 million, is being considered DOA at the box office.

