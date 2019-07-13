Friday Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Beats Newcomers ‘Crawl’, ‘Stuber’

0

Spider-Man: Far From Home is still top dog at the box office during its second week in theaters. Fans are clearly still very keen to see how Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues. Far From Home pulled in more than $13 million domestically on Friday, proving its July 4th totals weren’t a fluke but rather, the start of a successful theatrical run. With Friday, July 12 under its belt, Far From Home now has made more than $242 million domestically and currently sits at $635.2 million worldwide.

Toy Story 4 is holding steady at number two in the rankings. The final chapter in the beloved Pixar franchise, which follows Woody (Tom Hanks) as he tries to help new toy Forky (Tony Hale) actually enjoy being a toy, keeps bringing folks into the theaters. The multi-generational crowd-pleaser brought in more than $6.25 million on Friday, bringing its domestic total up to nearly $332 million.

There were two newcomers who elbowed their way into some very prime spots on the rankings. Director Alexandre Aja‘s Crawl, which follows a father and daughter (played by Barry Pepper and Kaya Scodelairo) trying to escape their home as an alligator hunts them during a hurricane, had a pleasant premiere with $4.3 million domestically. Meanwhile raucous comedy Stuber, starring Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani, pocketed a cool $3 million domestically. These two new kids on the block are off to the races, so keep an eye on them during their first weekend in theaters to see how they fare.

Pulling up the rear is Yesterday in fifth place. It seems folks may be tiring of the alternate universe Beatles’ movie because it pulled in a little under $2 million. That’s about a 50% drop in sales from the previous Friday, July 5th, where the film pulled in $3.3 million. Yikes.

We still have one day left for this weekend’s box office. Will Crawl or Stuber manage to nudge Far From Home or Toy Story 4 out of their top spots?