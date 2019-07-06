Friday Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Wins July 4th with $32.5 Million

0

Spider-Man: Far From Home continues to dominate the July 4th holiday weekend box office. On Friday, July 5, Far From Home raked in $32.5 million on top the of $25.5 million it earned the day before on July 4th. Even more jaw-dropping is its foreign box office total, which currently sits at $218 million.

Not only has Far From Home maintained its status as the top-earner this week both at home and abroad, but it also enjoys the unique honor of having the second-highest box office gross ever for a July 4th film. Far From Home is second only to Transformers, which earned $29 million when it arrived in theaters July 4, 2007.

While Far From Home raked in the dough during its first week in theaters, other films new and old (by comparison) did fairly well. Now in its second week, Toy Story 4 earned $11.9 million, making domestic box office total thus far rise to a little over $284 million. It may have come in second but it’s hardly surprising that a Pixar film is still maintaining a place of prestige in the box office at this point.

Yesterday, the film which imagines a world without The Beatles and the only musician who does remember them achieving fame by claiming their songs as his own, didn’t fare as well as Far From Home and Toy Story 4. On Friday, Yesterday only managed $3.3 million on Friday, only nudging up its total domestic box office earnings to $29.5 million after a week in theaters here in the U.S.

Annabelle Comes Home and the Disney live-action remake Aladdin bring up the rear for Friday’s top five highest-grossing films. Annabelle brought in $3.2 million at the end of its second week in theaters, bringing its domestic box office total up to $43 million and confirming it has more than doubled its estimated $27 million budget. Finally, Aladdin mustered $2.5 million, bringing its domestic box office total to $315 million since its May 24th opening weekend.

It was definitely an interesting Friday box office with mixed yet very telling results about where audiences’ heads are at when it comes to choosing a holiday weekend movie. It will be interesting to see how these trends continue or change as the weekend continues.