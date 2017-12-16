Friday Box Office: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Opens with $104 Million

0

Steve Chbosky‘s Wonder, which stars Jacob Tremblay, Julia Roberts, and Owen Wilson, has been a kind of sleeper hit over the last few weeks, holding steady in the mid-range of the top five. An accurate budget hasn’t been released, so there’s no telling how much business it needed to do to break even, but its cumulative domestic box office of approximately $105,336,738 is nothing to sniff at for a kid-friendly family drama. Chbosky’s movie came in at number four on Friday with $1.4 million. And yet, for all that toil, Star Wars: The Last Jedi made nearly as much in Thursday previews and its opening day as Wonder has made in its entire, undeniably lucrative run.

The Last Jedi is currently sitting pretty at number one at the domestic box office with $104.7 million dollars to its name, and that was made in under 48 hours. The next 48 hours will likely prove to be just as profitable, with a cumulative weekend total north of $200 million well within Disney and Lucasfilms sights. It’s just a tad south of Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ opening day (plus previews) total in 2015 at $119 million, which only makes it the second biggest Friday at the domestic box office ever. Current estimates have Rian Johnson‘s lively sequel bringing in $215 million by the end of Sunday, which would make it the second highest grossing opening weekend of all time, falling short of The Force Awakens but ably besting Jurassic World. Carrying an “A” Cinemascore and with ample positive critical reception, The Last Jedi is the very definition of a box office juggernaut.

That leaves little for the rest of the top five to graze on, of course. Ferdinand, the only movie brave enough to open against the new Star Wars, came in second with $3.6 million, catching parents who think (correctly) that The Last Jedi is a bit too adult. Not far behind the animated bull tale was Disney and Pixar’s Coco, which dropped to third after a hat trick in the number one spot, bringing in $2.2 million to add to its impressive domestic take. And at fifth, right below Wonder, is Justice League with $1 million. Next week will likely see Justice League drop from the top five for good, but we’ll be seeing The Last Jedi up there for a long while, I suspect.

Here’s your top five at the box office for Friday: