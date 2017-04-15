Friday Box Office: ‘The Fate of the Furious’ Inevitably Takes Lead with $45.6 Million

0

I bet you woke up this morning wondering if the new Fast & Furious movie was doing well at the box office after all its predecessors have proven fiscal titans over the last 16 years at the domestic box office. Well, there’s good news on that front. The Fate of the Furious, which easily takes the prize for the worst entry in the franchise to date, is on track to debut with something like $103 million over the Easter weekend, taking in $45.6 million on Friday.

If The Fate of the Furious does end up passing $100 million this weekend, that would put the eighth entry in the car-centric, nonsense-heavy franchise as the second best opening weekend for the series behind Furious 7. James Wan‘s previous galvanizing entry came in with an astounding $145 million, which got some extra boost from glowing reviews and the introduction of Jason Statham‘s unstoppable villain. Still, it’s already looking like F. Gary Gray‘s turn at the wheel will outpace Justin Lin‘s Fast & Furious 6, even if it looks to be the first entry since Tokyo Drift that didn’t have a bigger opener than the previous entry.

For Gray’s reputation as a capable populist director, this will no doubt prove to be a boon after the enthusiastic reception to Straight Outta Compton and one can only hope he’ll use this newfound trust and fame to make a more substantial picture. That being said, it’s not like the box office is seeing much substance amongst its ranks these days. The Boss Baby looks to be securing second place in its third frame, bringing in $6.5 million on Friday, while Disney juggernaut Beauty and the Beast brought in $5 million. Toward the bottom of the top five, Smurfs: The Lost Village is currently in fourth place with $2.7 million, just above Zach Braff‘s Going in Style at $2.1 million. None of these movies are memorable or even have a particularly interesting style to them. There are scenes in all these movies that are entertaining – up to a point – but none of them coalesce into anything worth talking about for more than 30 seconds. Here’s hoping that by the time Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits the screens, that will have changed.