Friday Box Office: ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Leads the Pack Over ‘Logan Lucky’

Last year, the big-studio graveyard known widely as August got a not-at-all surprising boost. In 2016, David Ayer‘s Suicide Squad, a movie that no one should ever see, made $133.6 million at the domestic box office, besting Guardians of the Galaxy, a movie that most people should watch, to nab the biggest August opening of all time. This didn’t signal a shift in August moviegoing habits — most people are soaking up the last weeks of Summer — as much as reinforce the sad fact that Marvel and DC productions will always open big, even when the reviews are truly toxic.

This is part of the reason that August 2017 is looking to be one of the worst summer months on record so far this decade. At this point, Annabelle: Creation, which brought in $5 million on Friday to land in second place in the top five, looks to be the biggest opening of the month at $35 million, and next weekend’s openers do not look likely to change that. The biggest movie on Friday, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, made $8 million and is looking at a little over $20 million over the weekend to likely come in at number one. The only other title that had a chance to really give August a shot in the arm was The Dark Tower, which will be well out of the top ten by next weekend without even coming close to recouping its production budget.

From all estimates, The Hitman’s Bodyguard will presumably win over this week’s other major opener, Steven Soderbergh‘s excellent Logan Lucky, which is currently at third place with $2.8 million and will end up making $7-10 million by the weekend’s end. If there’s any justice in the world, it will prove to have some legs next weekend, especially since there are no big openers to give it some hassle. That’s certainly not something that Dunkirk has to worry about, as it currently sits at fourth place with $2 million after passing $160 million domestically this week. That just leaves The Nut Job 2 at fifth place with $1.6 million, finally pushing out the demon seed known as The Emoji Movie. These numbers paint a bleak picture for the big studios, so much so that it’s hard to fathom that next weekend will inarguably prove to be much, much worse.

Here’s your top five for Friday: