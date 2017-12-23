Friday Box Office: ‘The Last Jedi’, ‘Jumanji’ Dominate Crowded Holiday Lineup

0

Star Wars: The Last Jedi continues its path to 2017 box office domination this week, with holiday audiences turning out in droves to the latest Lucasfilm installment from director Rian Johnson. The Last Jedi grossed $24.7 million from 4,323 theaters on Friday, crossing the $300 in its second frame, and jumping well past $600 million worldwide. The critically lauded tentpole is on track to easily top the charts again with a projected $110 million haul over the four-day weekend.

Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has a firm lead for the No. 2 spot, eyeing about $35 million from 3,765 locations from the Fri-Mon stretch. Jake Kasdan‘s action-adventure led by Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart debuted strong on Wednesday and earned another estimated $12.4 million on Friday.

Universal’s Pitch Perfect 3 is also drawing a strong holiday crowd, pacing to come in at No. 3 with an estimated $30 million four-day tally at 3,447 theaters. The return of the Barden Bellas, faced some critical lashings, but nabbed an A- CinemaScore with audiences and pulled $10.6 million on Friday. The threequel brings back all the franchise regulars, starring Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Alexis Knapp, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins.

Coming in fourth is Fox and Chernin’s The Greatest Showman, which is performing slightly below expectations for a projected $14 million weekend, and a six-day tally of $17-19 million after debuting Wednesday. The film stars Hugh Jackman as circus inventor P.T. Barnum with an A-list supporting cast that includes Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, and Zendaya. The Greatest Showman is riding off some Golden Globe nominations and an A CinemaScore, but the musical is competing with much of the same audience as Pitch Perfect 3, earning $3.1 million on Friday night.

Steven Spielberg‘s The Post made a big debut in limited release, eyeing about $1 million at just nine locations for an impressive $80, 000 per-theater average. The Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep-led Pentagon Papers drama is shaping up as a major awards contender and goes wide on January 12, 2018.

Paramount’s Downsizing and Alcon Entertainment/Warner Bros. Father Figures are looking to find lumps of coal in their holiday box office reports. Downsizing, Alexander Payne‘s R-rated drama/absurdist comedy starring Matt Damon earned an estimated $2 million on Friday from 2,668 theaters and is looking at projected four-day estimates ranging from $7-11 million. The film carries a reported $68 million budget and earned a Golden Globe nomination for supporting actress Hong Chau, but the film is landing with a thud, earning a C CinemaScore and standing at 52% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Projections are even more grim for the R-rated comedy Father Figures, which stars Owen Wilson and Ed Helms as two brothers who set out to find their biological father. The film opened to $1.4 million on Friday from 3,092 theaters and is projected for a four-day tally of $4.5-5 million.

Here are the details on the top five from the Friday box office: