Friday Box Office: ‘The Last Jedi’ Continues Its Hot Streak

The box office numbers for yesterday are a xerox copy of last Friday’s numbers. This shouldn’t come as a surprise for a number of reasons, most notably because most the new releases that came out on Monday were either expansions of limited releases or simply limited releases. Both Phantom Thread and Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, for instance, were only released in 4 theaters, whereas Molly’s Game got 300 theaters. Ridley Scott‘s troubled All the Money in the World was the only wide release with over 2,000 theaters and it is currently languishing in seventh place.

Of course, the first-place holder is not surprise either. The Last Jedi continues to hold court at the top of the box office with over $19 million on Monday, while Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle nips at its heels with $17.7 million at number two. Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart‘s natural chemistry and box office bonafides can be blamed for why the remake of the beloved Robin Williams vehicle has hooked audiences. The Jake Kasdan-directed comedy will likely continue to hold that space until Insidious: The Lost Key arrives next weekend. Even then, it could be a bit of a dogfight.

There’s a noticeable gap between Jumanji and Pitch Perfect 3, which came in at third with $6.6 million, adding to a meager $53.1 million domestic total. It’s making for a close race in the bottom three, with The Greatest Showman bringing in $5.3 million and Ferdinand bringing in $4.5 million. If I had to make a guess, I’d say that this line-up will likely stay in this order until Sunday night rears its head, especially considering that we will be seeing a lot less audience interest this weekend in general, what with the new year approaching at all. As for Star Wars, it’s likely that The Last Jedi will only finally move down a peg when Paddington 2 arrives, though one can never really count out these Insidious movies for bringing out the horror contingency. We’ll see how things shake out next weekend but I wouldn’t expect much change in these placings over this weekend.

