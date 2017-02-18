Friday Box Office: ‘The LEGO Batman Movie’ Holds Off Newcomers

0

Despite some competition from the likes of Ice Cube in Fist Fight and Matt Damon in The Great Wall, The LEGO Batman Movie will not be suffering from the second-frame blues. On Friday, the animated comedy, a spin-off of the tremendously popular The LEGO Movie, took the top spot once again after winning out last weekend over Fifty Shades Darker and John Wick: Chapter 2. Now, it’s looking like the comedy might also rule over this weekend above Fist Fight, The Great Wall, and Gore Verbinski’s A Cure for Wellness.

According to Variety, LEGO Batman Movie came in with about $7.5 million yesterday and the number two spot, surprisingly, went to Fifty Shades Darker with $6.8 million. Considering it’s not-so-warm reception from critics and it’s placing last week, my thought was that either Fist Fight or The Great Wall would grab the secondary spot over Fifty Shades Darker, with the James Foley-helmed sequel still landing in the top five for the weekend. Apparently, some of the Valentine’s Day crowd waited for the weekend after to see the not-so-sexy sex movie.

I expect that The Great Wall, currently in third place with $5.9 million, will take the second spot by the end of the weekend but Fifty Shades Darker and John Wick: Chapter 2, landing solidly in fourth place, are showing some serious legs here. There’s less confidence in Fist Fight, which is now in fifth place with $3.8 million, striding that far beyond this frame but John Wick could be putting up good numbers for another two or three frames. Meanwhile, A Cure for Wellness, the weekend’s most ambitious movie, is struggling with a $1.8 million take that is keeping it well outside of the top five.

Next week will get awfully interesting, with only Jordan Peele‘s nightmarish Get Out really showing any serious tracking, though I can’t count out Rock Dog for the kid’s movie faction. We could be looking at a three-peat for The LEGO Batman Movie, which is not entirely surprising, but the weekend after will shut down all comers as Logan‘s opening will likely be one of the bigger openings of the year, especially for an R-rated movie. For now, however, a DC hero continues to hold court.