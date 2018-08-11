Friday Box Office: ‘The Meg’ Gobbles Up $16.5 Million, On-Track for a Monstrous Opening Weekend

0

Star Jason Statham may have wanted a gorier, R-rated shark attack movie, but The Meg‘s decision to open as wide as possible is paying off at the box office. Director Jon Turteltaub‘s tale of a prehistoric monster running amok opened to $16.5 million on Friday night—better than expected—and is swimming its way toward a $40 million opening weekend, double the number that most trackers estimated. Warner Bros., which paid at least $150 million to produce the film, may have found a franchise. (Please have Jason Statham fight a different dinosaur every summer, is what I’m saying.)

That monstrous number easily de-throned Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which came away with $5.3 million in its third Friday in theaters. We can now say for almost absolute certainty that the next installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise will feature Tom Cruise creating an actual, real-life Megalodon and then punching it in the face.

Spike Lee‘s latest, the highly buzzed about BlacKkKlansman, opened nationwide to $3.6 million, good enough for a fifth-place finish Friday night beneath Disney’s so-so earning Christopher Robin. That’s a genuinely solid number for Lee’s story—expected to finish out the weekend somewhere between $9 million and $10 million—about a black detective (John David Washington) infiltrating the Ku Klux Klan; it’s worth noting that BlacKkKlansman sports an A- CinemaScore compared to The Meg‘s B+.

Another big surprise is the low-budget horror film from Sony’s Screen Gems, Slender Man, which scared up a third place Friday finish with $4.85 million. I mostly say surprise because a movie about the Slender Man debuted in theaters and yet it is not somehow 2012. The film, directed by Sylvain White, sports a truly terrifying D- CinemaScore.

Check out Friday’s Top 5 below and check back tomorrow for full weekend estimates.