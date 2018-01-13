Friday Box Office: ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ & ‘The Post’ Lead Over New Releases

0

With the switch over from 2017 to 2018 and the generally chaotic state of the world at large, you’d have to be excused for not noticing just how good Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is doing at the box office. Over the last two weeks, Jake Kasdan‘s adventure-comedy not only dismissed Star Wars: The Last Jedi from its throne but also snuck into the top ten highest-grossing movies to be released in 2017 domestically, beating out major blockbusters both good (Logan) and insufferable (Justice League).

Jumanji is looking to conquer this weekend as well, currently holding steady in the top spot with $6.1 million, but its going to be a tight race from the looks of it. Its closest competition right now is The Post, which expanded out from its limited run on Friday to bring in $5.9 million and is looking to ride awards buzz, even though it came back from the Golden Globes with nothing. That’s a difference of some $225,000, and that could easily be made up with Saturday showings.

Right below that is where the new releases start showing up, starting with Jaume Collet-Serra‘s The Commuter, which brought in $4.5 million by the end of last night. Less than $2 million separates the top three at the moment, which means it could really be anyone’s game. In contrast, I would expect Insidious: The Last Key, currently in fourth with $3.4 million, to stay exactly where it is for the rest of the weekend at the box office.

That just leaves Sony’s Proud Mary at the bottom of the top five with $3.1 million, which is itself surprising considering the coordinated effort Sony and Screen Gems have been making to ensure no one sees this movie. A story circulated last night suggested that Thursday night previews were cancelled due to low attendance, which is not unheard of but still a bit surprising. If business picks up, Proud Mary could even usurp Insidious by Sunday evening. And though I may be mildly disgruntled at how much better a dull action movie is doing compared to the only genuinely good new release, Paddington 2, the movie still deserves support from its distributor. The fact that its not opens up a number of questions about Sony and Screen Gems’ motives here.

Here’s your top five for Friday: