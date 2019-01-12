Friday Box Office: ‘The Upside’ Dethrones ‘Aquaman’

0

It looks like the Kevin Hart Oscars controversy hasn’t affected the upside of, uh, The Upside, as the dramedy starring Hart and Bryan Cranston is rolling right out of the gates to exceed expectations. The film, directed by Neil Burger from a script by Paul Feig, took in $6.9 million on Friday night, headed toward a well-above-expectations $18-20 million debut. Aquaman, which has ruled the box office since its December 21 premiere, has finally been dethroned, surfing to second place on Friday night with $4.5 million.

It’s been a long road to the theater for The Upside, which originally had a home at The Weinstein Company; Lantern bought the film’s assets when Weinstein went belly up, but eventually sold the film again to STX Entertainment, which re-tooled the movie to get a PG-13 rating. A remake of the 2011 French film The Intouchables, The Upside stars Bryan Cranston as a paraplegic billionaire who hires an ex-con, Hart’s Dell Scott, as a caretaker. Many valuable lessons are learned.

Aquaman isn’t exactly sulking over its second-place finish, though. James Wan‘s DC epic starring Jason Momoa as undersea king Arthur Curry will certainly cross the billion-dollar mark at the worldwide box office this weekend, the first of Warner Bros.’ DC Comics movies to do so. The film ended Friday night with a worldwide total of $988.6 million.

Meanwhile, the Keanu Reeves-starring sci-fi film Replicas couldn’t crack a million dollars in its first Friday night, hauling in just $950,000 from 2,329 locations, a new career low for a Reeves film opening on more than 1,000 screens. The other major release of the weekend, Sony’s A Dog’s Way Home, fared far better. The film, which stars Bryce Dallas Howard as the voice of the titular dog finding its titular way home, nabbed $3.3 million on Friday night, good enough for third.

Take a look at Friday’s numbers below and check back tomorrow for full weekend estimates. (Numbers via Box Office Mojo)