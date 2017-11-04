Friday Box Office: ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Conquers All Comers

0

If one wanted to show just how much of a difference there is between a Marvel release and any other franchise release in terms of box office potential, this week would offer a textbook study. Thor: Ragnarok, the third and by many measures the best Thor movie to be released, is currently sitting comfortably at the top of the box office with $46 million, accumulated between yesterday and Thursday previews that brought in over $16 million. In two days, one of which only offered a limited amount of screenings, the latest Marvel movie is only $3 million short of what American Made, the latest Tom Cruise vehicle, has made over five weeks. Internationally, it’s already made two-thirds of its production back and will have made the total sum back by the end of the weekend easily.

Compare this success to that of A Bad Moms Christmas, the second and likely not the last installment in the Bad Moms franchise, which comes in second with $5.5 million. That put its total take thus far at a little over $10 million, as the comedy opened on Wednesday rather than Friday. That’s a difference of some $36 million between the two new releases, way more than Geostorm will have made domestically by the end of its third frame on Sunday off of a budget of $120 million.

Though its been doing some solid numbers overseas, Geostorm is currently at fifth with a meager $820,000 in domestic theaters, not all that lower than Boo 2! which is currently in fourth with about $5.1 million. This will likely be the last week for either film in the top five as next week brings Murder on the Orient Express and Daddy’s Home 2, neither of which has a notable chance of sinking Ragnarok in its second frame. Whether or not Jigsaw, which is currently at third with $2,045,000, will be able to survive the limited releases next weekend is a bigger question, especially with all the Oscar buzz surrounding Frances McDormand‘s performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. It’s certainly a more interesting competition than literally anything that isn’t Justice League going up against the rarest of all movies: a Marvel production worthy of its praise and financial success.

