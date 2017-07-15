Friday Box Office: ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Triumphs Over ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

0

Things are looking awfully tight in the battle between Matt Reeves‘ War for the Planet of the Apes and Jon Watts‘ Spider-Man: Homecoming at the box office this weekend. The former opened with an impressive $5 million take in previews on Thursday night against Homecoming‘s $8 million but the third of the revamped Apes movies is now on track to beat Peter Parker for Friday with $22.1 million in total with Thursday’s take. It may be the only day that the dark, moving blockbuster actually triumphs over Marvel’s latest.

In comparison to the last two Apes movies, War for the Planet of the Apes is actually underperforming a bit. Estimates currently have the movie bringing in some $50-55 million by the time Monday gets here, as compared to the $54 million that Rise of the Planet of the Apes and the $72 million opening that Dawn of the Planet of the Apes snagged in 2014. That would mean that even the most high estimates only but the concluding chapter of one of the best modern franchises of the decade is only just a little above the original’s opening take. The fact that the latest Apes movie is a far more dark and emotionally lacerating affair, even compared to the grim happenings of Dawn, is the best reason I can surmise for this. That’s the only reason outside of its formidable competition that makes sense.

Spider-Man: Homecoming, which came in at second with $13.6 million on Friday, is looking to bring in anywhere from $50-60 million by the end of the weekend, which means anything could happen really. Unless War outperforms today, my bet would be on Homecoming squeaking out a second win by Monday morning but this will be a narrow victory for either film I imagine. For Friday, however, Homecoming will be on top of Despicable Me 3 and Baby Driver, which came in at the third and fourth spot with $6.1 million and $2.6 million respectively.

A bit of a pleasant surprise is the ascension of Michael Schowalter‘s The Big Sick, one of the better romantic comedies to be released thus far in this decade. After making major admirable gains in the specialty box office, The Big Sick landed in fifth place with $2.4 million on Friday, and is looking to hold in that position for the rest of the weekend. This would send Wonder Woman to the number seven spot in its seventh frame, concluding a fantastic run for the rare substantial DC movie. No slight against The Big Sick, a similarly politically and societally meaningful film (for whatever that’s worth), but if any movie this summer even gets close to the stunning display that Patty Jenkins‘ blockbuster has given, I will be shocked.

Here’s your top five: