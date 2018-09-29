Friday Box Office: ‘Night School’ Teaches the Competition a Lesson

0

It looks like Night School shot straight to the top of its class this weekend, taking in $9.5 million Friday night on its way to an estimated $26 million.

Night School stars Kevin Hart as part of a group of adults forced to attend—you guessed it—night school to earn their GEDs, with sky-rocketing comedian Tiffany Haddish playing their teacher. Director Malcolm D. Lee reunited with both producer Will Packer and Universal for the project, the same trio behind 2017’s surprise smash Girl’s Trip. Probably unsurprising for a Hart-Haddish combo, the film garnered a stellar A- CinemaScore from audiences.

Meanwhile, Smallfoot is off to a big start at the box office. Warner Bros.’ animated yeti comedy nabbed a cool $6.5 million on Friday, on track for about $24 million. The film boasts a few A-list names in its voice cast, including Channing Tatum, Danny DeVito, James Corden, and—I assume you already knew this—Zendaya as Meechee.

Lionsgate’s slasher flick Hell Fest rounded out the top of the box office in fifth place—just under holdovers The House With a Clock in Its Walls ($3 million) and A Simple Favor ($2.1 million)—with a $2 million Friday night. Director Gregory Plotkins‘ horror film—which follows a crew of teens being offed by a killer in a theme park—is headed for a $5 million opening weekend, not terrible considering its reported $5.5 million budget. Hell Fest stars Amy Forsyth, Reign Edwards, Bex Taylor-Klaus, and Tony Todd.

The Old Man & The Gun, Robert Redford‘s final film—or so he claims—opened at five locations, averaging about $28,000 per location. Redford stars as real-life bank heist mastermind Forrest Tucker, who went on robbing banks well into his 70s. Sissy Spacek, Casey Affleck, Tom Waits, and Elisabeth Moss co-star in the much-buzzed-about film our own Matt Goldberg called an “admirable swan song” for Redford.

Take a look at Friday’s numbers below and check back tomorrow for full weekend estimates. (Numbers via Box Office Mojo)