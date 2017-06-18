Horror Haul: ‘Friday the 13th’ Rights Battle Threatens Franchise; Will ‘The Mist’ Series Have Monsters?

0

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for the horror haul, our weekly round-up and one-stop-shop for all things horror. This week in horror, the legal rights battle over Friday the 13th is poised to cause some complicated franchise fall out according to an in-depth new report, The Strangers 2 is taking cues from some 1970s classics, and An American Werewolf in London director John Landis has some thoughts on why Universal’s Dark Universe is off to a rocky start.

Elsewhere, American Horror Story: Roanoke is set to scare up a maze at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights and Spike’s new The Mist series may not be the B-movie monster drama folks are expecting. Plus, new trailers for L.A. Film Festival selections Midnighters and Serpent, and more.

For all the horror news we’ve already covered on the site this week, you can click through the links below. Then, check out other genre highlights from the week and finish it all up with a rundown of the week in horror movie trailers. For more, be sure to hit up Collider Nightmares or our round-up of the best horror movies on Netflix. Thanks for tuning in, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts, questions, and other horror musings.

News: