On this week’s episode of Collider Nightmares (Wednesday, February 8, 2017) Clarke Wolfe, Perri Nemiroff, Jon Schnepp and Mark Reilly will discuss the following:

Friday the 13th Gets the Axe

Suspiria Remake Update

M. Night Shyamalan Has Outline for Unbreakable Sequel

The Strangers 2 Filming This Summer

Stranger Things Season 2 Super Bowl Spot

Santa Clarita Diet Review

Monster of the Week: Valentine’s Day Horror Love Stories