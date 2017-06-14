‘Friends from College’ Trailer: Cobie Smulders & Keegan-Michael Key Lead New Netflix Comedy

0

Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming comedy series Friends from College. The show revolves around a group of friends from Harvard who are facing down their forties and having trouble navigating old friendships, romantic relationships, and growing older. Keegan-Michael Key and Cobie Smulders lead the ensemble, and the series hails from creator Nicholas Stoller, the director behind thoughtful romantic comedies like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and The Five-Year Engagement.

Stoller directed all eight episodes of this first season, and while this trailer is funny and engaging, that’s the real draw for me here. His breakout film Forgetting Sarah Marshall is still one of the best romantic comedies in recent memory, and he’s shown with movies like Neighbors and Get Him to the Greek that he has a knack for directing sharply funny comedy. A hallmark of Stoller’s work is a strong emotional core, and I’m curious to see that translated to the interwoven relationships of these characters here. Stoller co-wrote all of the episodes with his wife, Francesca Delblanco, who also serves as an executive producer, and the two drew from their own experiences at Harvard and personal lives for inspiration.

Check out the Friends from College trailer below, followed by some images and a poster. The series also stars Annie Parisse, Fred Savage, Nat Faxon, Jae Suh Park, and Billy Eichner. All eight episodes will be available globally on Netflix on July 14th.