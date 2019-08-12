‘Friends’ Heads to Theaters This Fall in a Three-Night Event for the 25th Anniversary

Fathom Events is celebrating the milestone 25th anniversary of the legendary comedy Friends by bringing 12 fan-favorite episodes to movie theaters across the U.S. over three nights: September 23, September 28 and October 2. Each night will feature four unique episodes that have been newly remastered in 4K from the original 35mm camera negative.

“Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary” will reunite fans with their longtime BFFs — Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Phoebe — to re-live some of their funniest moments. Each screening will also include exclusive interviews and never-before-seen content.

Tickets for “Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary” are available beginning Friday, August 16th, at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices. Presented by Fathom Events and Warner Bros., this special event will screen in more than 1,000 movie theaters nationwide at 7:00 p.m. local time on Monday, September 23; Saturday, September 28; and Wednesday, October 2, through the Fathom Network. A complete list of theater locations will be available August 16 on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

From Warner Bros. Television, Friends, which debuted on September 22, 1994, follows the lives and loves of a close-knit group of friends living in New York City: siblings Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), along with friends Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston). A favorite among critics and fans alike throughout its 10-season run, Friends not only won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, but also garnered Emmy Awards for series stars Aniston and Kudrow.

Friends was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, who executive produced the series with Kevin Bright through Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. A cultural phenomenon, Friends has built a legacy of devoted fans that has spanned over 25 years.

Night 1: Pilot –ReDo, The One With The Black Out, The One With The Birth, The One Where Ross Finds Out

Night 2: The OneWith The Prom Video, The One Where No One’s Ready, The One With The Morning After, The One With The Embryos

Night 3: The One With Chandler In A Box, The One With Ross’s Wedding – Part 2, The One Where Everyone Finds Out, The One Where Ross Got High

Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said: