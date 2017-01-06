‘Frontier’ Trailer Pits Jason Momoa’s Outlaw Against Fur Traders in Netflix’s New Western Series

0

Jason Momoa has become one of the more interesting actors to build a career off of what was a paltry part on Game of Thrones – although his character gets name-dropped pretty regularly. The big get, of course, is Aquaman, in which he will star as the protector of the oceans for director James Wan; he’ll also be appearing as the “funny one” in Justice League alongside Ben Affleck‘s Bruce Wayne. Beyond that, however, he’s been experimenting with an interesting hash of roles, starting with his work on the slightly undervalued The Red Road on Sundance and his villainous turn in Walter Hill‘s surprisingly good Bullet to the Head.

More importantly, he’s now looking to become the new Eric Draven – AKA The Crow – for the troubled reboot of The Crow that now looks to be finally heading into serious pre-production, and he has a major role in Ana Lily Amirpour‘s divisive sophomore feature, The Bad Batch. On top of these two promising properties, he will next be seen in Frontier, a Western series from Netflix about a half-Irish, half-Native American outlaw, Declan Harp (Momoa), who wages war against corrupt fur traders in the old West. The first trailer for the series, which you can take a look at below, suggests a tone similar to The Red Road but with a bit more blood and a lot more period detail. That might not sound like much, but in the early days of the TV season, a simple, six-episode adventure series sounds like just the ticket.

Here’s the new trailer for Frontier:

Here’s the official synopsis for Frontier: