‘Frozen 2’ Adds New Cast Members Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown

Disney likely expects to print money when Frozen 2 comes along next year, and now the first bits of casting are starting to arrive. We knew that Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Josh Gad were set to return as Elsa, Anna, and Olaf, respectively. But now it looks like Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown are in talks to join the movie. Oddly, Variety’s article makes no mention of Jonathan Groff, who voiced Kristoff in the 2013 smash hit musical.

There are no details on who Wood or Brown will play, which makes sense since we have no idea what the film will be about. Details have been kept tightly under wraps of Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck’s sequel. It will be interesting to see if Wood or Brown are playing friends or foes, and, more importantly, if they’ll have singing roles in the movie. While it hasn’t been confirmed whether or not Frozen 2 is a musical, I’d be shocked if it wasn’t especially since the songs were such a vital part of the first movie.

Expectations on Frozen 2 are likely sky-high. The first movie came out of nowhere to become one of the highest grossing movies of all-time, racking up $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office and billions more in merchandise and tie-ins. While Disney has tried to keep the brand alive with the shorts Frozen Fever and Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, but there’s no substitute for a true sequel, and I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a brief tease of some sort attached to Ralph Breaks the Internet, which hits theaters on November 21st, roughly a year before Frozen 2 arrives.

The casting of Wood and Brown caps off a good week for both actors as they were both nominated for acting Emmys. Wood received a nomination for Westworld while Brown received nominations for This Is Us and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Frozen 2 opens November 27, 2019.