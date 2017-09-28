‘Frozen 2’ Cast Starts Recording with Josh Gad Returning as Olaf

0

Disney’s got a sure-fire winner in their seasonal sequel Frozen 2, which is now recording its returning cast’s performances. Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel are set to return as the voices of Anna and Elsa of the kingdom of Arendelle, respectively, but another familiar face recently stepped into the recording booth. Josh Gad, who famously voiced Olaf the Snowman in the original film and the upcoming animated short Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, is ready to get back in shape as the roly-poly snowman once more.

We’re waiting for confirmation for the rest of the cast, which previously included Jonathan Groff as Kristoff as well as Alan Tudyk, Santino Fontana, Ciarán Hinds, and Maurice LaMarche, though it’s unclear who will be coming back and who might be making their first appearances in the world of Frozen. Either way, fans should be thrilled that the sequel is getting underway, and with recording in progress, expect some casting news timed to the release of the short film later this season.

Appearing with Gad in the booth for a quick photo op were writers-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, along with producer Peter del Vecho, all of whom return for the sequel. Look for it in theaters on November 27, 2019.

Check out the announcement for the kick-off of Frozen 2‘s voice-actor recording sessions:

It’s such a joy 2 back in the booth after this journey began 5 long years ago. The creative team has come up with a story worth the wait #F2 pic.twitter.com/RGYK48J4DT — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 28, 2017

